Chairman for the governing board of the Ghana National Sports Authority (NSP), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has filed his nomination to contest in the Asante Akyem North parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

This is the first step towards leading the party at the Constituency level in the December 2020 election.

The NSP chairman who is also a former Member of Parliament for the area, will face the incumbent MP, Andy Appiah Kubi, who is seeking re-election in a fierce battle of ideas.

Mr Baah Agyemang has pledged to offer selfless and accessible leadership and work to address the needs of the constituents to promote the development of the constituency.

He indicated that his intention to contest for the parliamentary seat was due to the fact that he is a native who has the development of the constituency at heart. Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang presenting his nomination forms to the Chairman of the Council of Elders for Asante Akyem North Constituency

He would, therefore, help lobby for development projects to the area to help improve the living standard of all when given the mandate.

He further indicated that he would defeat the incumbent MP and go ahead to retain the seat for the NPP.

He said considering his track records and the projects he initiated in the area when he was the Member of Parliament in opposition and the fact that the good people of Asante Akyem North Constituency are clamouring for his return, he has no equivocation that he would unseat the incumbent on April 25, 2020.

The Asante Akyem North Constituency has been described as one of the hot spots for impending NPP parliamentary primary.

The NSP board chairman who was accompanied by a teeming crowd of people which included delegates, well-wishers, friends and family members, expressed heartfelt gratitude to them for reposing such trust and confidence in him.

COUNCIL OF ELDERS

Mr Kyei Baffour, the Council of Elders Chairman who doubles as Chairman for the Constituency Elections Committee and Mr Sampson Agyei, the NPP Constituency Chairman for the area who received the forms advised all aspirants and supporters to be tolerant and unite in the interest of development.

They further admonished them to conduct a decent campaign that would ensure unity and victory for the NPP in the December 7 general elections.