1 hour ago

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Korle Klottey, has called on delegates to throw their full support behind him in the upcoming party’s parliamentary primaries.

Nii Noi Nortey conveyed this message as he submitted his nomination form on August 8 at the constituency office, all dressed in the party’s distinctive attire.

Having been the NPP’s parliamentary candidate in 2016, Nii Noi Nortey has now made his formal aspiration clear to contest for the Korle Klottey seat in the party’s parliamentary primaries.

This declaration was initially set in motion when he collected his nomination forms on July 18, 2023.

“The delegates should check my track record, heed the calls of the constituents by voting massively for me, and remember how we have been able to revive this constituency through hard work. To the public in Osu, Korle, and Adabraka, it is time for us to change the destiny of Korle Klottey”.

He was accompanied to the constituency office by his supporters.

If he wins the primaries, he will contest the 2024 general elections with the incumbent NDC MP Dr Zanetor Rawlings.

Source: citifmonline