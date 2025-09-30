2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira West, Rudolf Amoako-Gyampah, has hit out at persons who contributed to the NPP's defeat in the 2024 Elections with their utterances against the party, yet turn around to blame others.

Such persons, the MP noted, are hypocrites, who do not own up for their roles, but rather go about exonerating themselves and blaming others for the party's loss.

Speaking at Twifo Praso on Monday, during the campaign tour of former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the MP said prior to the 2024 elections, he had high hope for victory for the NPP, but he had to reconsider his position when he noticed that some members of the party, for their own selfish desires, had vowed to publicly sabotage the party and its candidates.

"I had confidence that we would win the 2024 elections . But it got to a time that certain utterances against the party by some people and certain plots to detail the course of the party, gave me an indication that we were really in for trouble," the MP said.

"The truth is just one and if you say the truth and you'll even be beheaded, you have to say it. No true NPP member will wash the party's dirty linen in public and sabotage the party as they did."

The MP said the party's defeat in 2024 could not be attributed to one man, calling out those trying to blame one person to stop being hypocritical.

"Everyone contributed to the defeat so some people should stop being hypocritical. Why are they blaming only one person? They should be bold and admit they were part of the problem."

He called on the party, to come together and push for victory by rallying strongly behind Dr. Bawumia for victory in 2028.

"What we have to do is for all of us to come together and push for victory. And if we really want victory in 2028, then we have to push someone we have already marketed to Ghanaians and had 41% when we presented him for the first time."

"If we to drop such a person who has been marketed already and go in for unknown face, then as a party we are not serious for victory."