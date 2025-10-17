3 hours ago

A group of loyal NPP members in Tema, who also double as working team members loyal to Irene Naa Torshie, former Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, has disowned their former mentor, following reports of her switch to the camp of Kennedy Agyapong, in the NPP Flagbearer race.

Last week, media reports indicated that Naa Torshie was all set to join the camp of Kennedy, in order to fulfil a prophecy by Reverend El-Bernard, which the reports said, matched her ambition to be Vice President.

A picture of Naa Torshie with members of the Kennedy Campaign emerged on social media yesterday, which seemed to confirm the media reports.

Following the emergence of the picture, the group of loyalists, who were all in the camp of former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, together with Naa Torshie, have quickly issued a disclaimer emphatically disowning their former boss and accusing her of pursuing a personal ambition, over the collective party interest they were all working for.

"The decision by the former MP, Irene Naa Torshie, to join another camp is a deeply personal one, driven by individual ambition. As you can all see, not a single one of her longstanding allies from our party has joined her. This speaks volumes," said the disclaimer, by the group's Spokesperson Nana Yaw Ntim, which was widely circulated on various NPP platforms.

"It is now clear that her move is a reaction to not being selected as Dr. Bawumia's running mate. She has chosen to disregard party loyalty and the collective goal for a personal vice-presidential pursuit that we all know is not a viable mission."

The group, while stating its desire to pursue the collective interest of the NPP and urging party members within the Tema are not to follow Naa Torshie's personal move, also played down the influence of Naa Torshie, even in the constituency she formerly represented as MP.

"She was with us in Tema West, invested heavily, and we still lost. This demonstrates that our strength was never about one person."

"We want to assure that our base remains solidly behind our visionary leader, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. We are more united and focused than ever, and we will do everything necessary to ensure his victory is sealed," the group added.