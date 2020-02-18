3 hours ago

Nathaniel Ayettey has filed her nomination forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ledzokuku Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

Submitting his forms at the constituency office on Monday, he said: "We have a constituency to heal because it is so disjointed that somebody must step up and heal the constituency".

According to him, delegates and grassroots have been constantly neglected as soon as one wins election to represent them in parliament.

He said, declaring his intentions and also filling for nominations bounds down to the beleaguered delegates who approach him to contest.

Mr Ayettey added that working hand in hand with delegates is what makes him unique among other candidates and he was of the view that, he will not leave anyone behind.

Asked about his policies, he said he is going to be fair and open to everybody and also treat people equally when given the nod.

Mr Ayettey is a multi-skilled energetic and vibrant management professional with solid leadership skills in management and finance who will deliver projects with excellence using creativity, enthusiasm and years of solid experience in business analysis and project management.

He is an expert in Business and Process Analysis with strong communication, problem-solving, analytical and negotiation skills with experience covering multiple industries and countries across West Africa.

He is the current serving Patron for the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) executive committee for the Ledzokuku constituency since 2006.

He is one of the huge contributors of funds and resources to the current MP for his campaign during the primaries and the main elections in 2016.

He has work hand in hand with Constituency executives on financial and matters of interest concerning members of the party and the constituency.

He served as an advisor to the Regional Youth Campaign team for the 2016 elections.

He is member of the Staunch Queens, Bold Patriots Accra Chapter, a Patron Teshie Youth for Change.

He was the Vice President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) for the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA) from 2005-2006.