4 hours ago

The quest of former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to lead the NPP for the 2028 election has received significa1nt boost in the past few days with emphatic endorsements in the Greater Accra Region.

From Weija to Teshie, and from Ablekuma to Shai Osudoku, Dr. Bawumia received ringing endorsements from significant number of key stakeholders of the party during a three-day engagements with party stakeholders, which came to an end last night.

From MPs to former parliamentary candidates, former MMDCEs, constituency executives, and most crucially, grassroot members of the party, a number of them showed up during Bawumia's tour of the region, to not only offer their support, but to also unequivocally proclaim same publicly.

For all those who had the privilege of addressing party members during the tour, on behalf of the respective groups they represent, they were clear in expressing three things; that Dr. Bawumia is the choice of the overwhelming majority of NPP members, that he represents the NPP's best berth to winning the 2028 elections, and also expressed their unwavering support to the former Vice President.

MP for Trobu, Gloria Owusu, perhaps, summed up the sentiments of majority of party members when she explained that Bawumia is attracting widespread support because he is "the choice of the people."

While openly expressing their unflinching support, a number of the speakers who spoke through the three-day engagements, also vowed to work very had to deliver emphatic victory for Bawumia in the Greater Accra Region, which is a key region in the contest.

Dr. Bawumia is vying to lead the NPP, for the second time, to the 2028 elections, and he is widely tipped to be elected by the party in January's primaries.