The New Patriotic Party will today, June 24,2020 hold its primary at the Kwadaso constituency after all issues relating to the voters album was cleared.

The race hitherto was suspended due to the contention over the voters album and some underlying issues.

The leadership of the party in the region says aspirants in that contest have expressed their satisfaction with the album to be used for today’s polls.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Kwadwo Nuamah is facing competition from kingsley Nyarko and Vincent Frimpong.