Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged delegates of the party to renew her mandate as parliamentary candidate to enable her continue to transform lives and bring real change to the constituency.

According to the Communications Minister, the transformational agenda being pursued by the Akufo-Addo led-administration, is being replicated in the constituency as a result of her good works.

“For the three years the NPP has been in power, I have been able to lobby for developmental projects, that is how come most of the inner-roads in the constituency are being constructed.

“Ablekuma West deserves better and this is not the time to conduct any experiment. We can’t afford to leave the constituency in the hands of trainees and people who don't have the necessary experience.

"I have been tried and tested, gone through the mill, so I urge you all to give me a resounding victory on April 25,” the minister said amidst thunderous applause from the crowd.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful made the call on Friday when she submitted her nomination forms for the upcoming parliamentary primary in the constituency.

Hundreds of delegates and party supporters from the constituency thronged the party’s office on Friday as they went on a procession through the principal streets of Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, before submitting the forms to party executives.

While urging delegates to renew her mandate, she admonished parliamentary aspirants and supporters to conduct campaigns devoid of insults and character assassination to ensure peace and tranquility prevail after the primary.