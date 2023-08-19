6 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has stated that he, along with NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region, chiefs, and some dignitaries, have committed to providing support to delegates participating in the upcoming NPP primaries.

The pledge, according to Wontumi is a token of appreciation for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s role in driving the development of the Ashanti Region.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on August 18, 2023, he explained that though the said gesture is not considered a campaign effort, it aims to underscore the party's gratitude for Dr. Bawumia's contributions to the region's progress.

He stated "The Ashanti region needs development, roads, and other things…Ashantis need beautiful things and as Ashantis, whenever you do something worthy of praise, we give thanks, so because of that Ashanti MPs and myself as the regional chairman, all of us have met among other dignitaries including chiefs to cater to the needs of delegates during the election for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia."

Wontumi added: "So, when it is time for the election, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, we don't need his water or anything, we will on our own provide water, food, transport, and everything to those that are coming to vote to honor him (Bawumia) as a thank you gift. He shouldn't bring anything here, if he has something he should take it to a different region, for this place we will take care of it.

"I am speaking on behalf of all the MPs, Honorable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, and all the rest of the MPs because we have decided to bear all such costs."

He noted that the Ashanti region, as a bastion of the NPP, remains a priority for development, and the support being offered symbolizes the region's acknowledgment of Vice President Bawumia's dedication and vision for the region.

Dr Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong, who are seen as his main challengers.

The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.

The political landscape in Ghana is heating ahead of the 2024 elections. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are gearing up for a fierce battle among other parties.

The NPP, currently in power, is determined to defy the traditional eight-year cycle by securing victory once again. The party, which clinched the presidency in 2016 and retained it in 2020, is setting its sights on securing another term in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is eyeing a comeback. The party, which lost power to the NPP in the previous election, is banking on the leadership of former President John Mahama to spearhead its resurgence.