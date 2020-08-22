2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to build sixteen model Senior High Schools in the Zongo communities in all sixteen regions in Ghana.

This was among many promises that were made at the launch of the NPP Manifesto held on August 22, 2020, at the University of Cape Coast.

Dr. Bawumia said, “We want to make sure that we focus on education in the Zongo communities so we are building model Senior High Schools at the Zongo communities in each of the 16 regions so we will have 16 model Senior High Schools in Zongo communities”.

Zongo communities are among the most highly deprived communities in the country and prior to the 2016 elections, the NPP made a promise to address the problem with education, as well as look for a vehicle that will prioritize development in Zongos so as to move away from the rice and sugar tpe of development.

In three and a half years, the NPP government boasts of establishing a Ministry for Inner-city and Zongo development, and creating the Zongo Development Fund which is paving way for sustainable development in these communities.

Moving further on his promises, the Vice President noted that one of the areas that has not received enough attention from past governments is the area of special needs education hence, the NPP government, when given another chance to build this country, will focus more on this area and support organizations in the private sector who are also trying to help this cause.

“We are going to increase the resources and infrastructure for special needs education across the country”, he stated.

Still on the provision of infrastructure to better education, Dr. Bawumia observed that the field of legal education is also one that has limited infrastructure, thus, limits intake and in turn, causes a lot of frustration with many prospective lawyers who are unable to get in. He promised that the NPP government will also expand infrastructure in this field so as to increase access to professional legal education in the country.