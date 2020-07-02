1 hour ago

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) of scheming to cause the death of millions of Ghanaians through coronavirus infections.

According to the Minority, many institutions including the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) cautioned the EC against the new voter registration but to no avail.

“The EC has been adamant on the call from many social groups and public health experts against the registration exercise since many have warned that the exercise will pose the Ghanaian populates or registrants to high risk of contracting the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Minority said in a statement on Thursday, July 2.

The voter registration exercise began on Tuesday, June 30 and already it is conspicuous that some of the safety protocols, particularly social distancing, are absent at most centres.

The Minority described this as worrying and blamed the Chair of the Commission, Jean Mensa, for this.

“For this reason, the government and EC should be held responsible for any further escalation of the disease in the country.”

It said the NPP is also complicit given the way it conducted its primaries across the nation on Saturday, June 20.

“This non-compliance was also demonstrated during the just ended NPP parliamentary primaries which confirms the fact that NPP is promoting the spread of the infection because they have prioritized elections over the safety of human lives.”

The exercise is expected to end on Thursday, August 6 and already the EC is putting in place new measures to ensure strict compliance to social distancing.

The NDC wants government to go to the aid of the EC to enforce this.

“The government is therefore urgently required to take necessary measures to ensure EC’s compliance to the safety protocols and make more PPEs and other logistics readily available to the health institutions to curb the spread of the virus.”