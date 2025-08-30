2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has brushed aside a recent Global Info Analytics survey that tips the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the upcoming Akwatia by-election, insisting it remains confident of retaining the seat.

The election, scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025, follows the passing of Ernest Kumi, the NPP Member of Parliament for Akwatia.

The contest has since narrowed to a decisive battle between the NPP’s Solomon K. Asumadu and the NDC’s Bernard Bediako.

According to the poll, conducted between August 27 and 28, Bediako currently leads with 53% voter support, while Asumadu trails with 47%.

The survey captured the views of 2,050 registered voters across the constituency, positioning the NDC candidate as the likely frontrunner.

In reaction, NPP Deputy General Secretary Haruna Mohammed dismissed the projections as speculative, cautioning against taking polls as gospel truths.

“The keyword here is predict. And the summary of any prediction is based on if. What if the if doesn’t if?” he remarked in an interview with Citi Eyewitness News on Friday, August 29.

He further expressed confidence that the NPP would not only retain the seat but improve on the 52% margin secured by the late Ernest Kumi in the 2020 elections.

“We are not sacrosanct, and we’re not saying research should not be done. But the reality on the ground will be different. We will prove them wrong this time because the NPP is winning this seat hands down,” he stressed.

With just days to the polls, both parties have intensified campaigns in Akwatia, a constituency historically regarded as one of Ghana’s most hotly contested electoral battlegrounds.