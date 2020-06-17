32 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has been, on Tuesday, June 16, acclaimed as the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party.

The MP who was not contested by any member of the party in Effutu, has been enjoying unanimous support from not only the delegates of the party but the members in their entirety.

In what appears to be a unique module of zoning for the acclamation following the directives by the party’s hierarchy to ensure that social distancing and other safety protocols are strictly complied with, the delegates were put into five groups at various locations for the acclamation.

Challenging the party delegates and members to work tirelessly to increase the margin of votes the NPP MP used to beat his closest contender, the Regional Research officer, Mr Mbroh said the affable nature of Alex, as the MP is popularly called, and his laudable achievements should lead to this record being beaten.

“We expect a record in Effutu. We are not surprised that Honourable Afenyo-Markin is the official candidate for the NPP. We are looking for a record from Effutu here because we know you can do it. All that we are pleading with you is to beat the 10,000 votes margin Hon. Markin had in 2016. This year, double it and the 8501 votes between the President and his opponent should also be doubled and some added to same, because we at the regional level, we can attest to the fact that Effutu has become a stronghold of the NPP. We shall do all we can to help achieve this’ the Research Officer intimated.

Though the party has slated 20th June as the last day for constituencies to hold primaries or hold acclamations, the leadership of the NPP in Effutu in conjunction with the regional party hierarchy held that of Effutu on Tuesday, 16th June, 2020.

As expected, no one picked nomination forms to contest the incumbent Afenyo-Markin. His sterling performance in terms of developmental projects, his magnanimous heart and the many interventional policies he has rolled out in Effutu kept potential aspirants far away from vying against him.

The acclamation exercise had in attendance all the Constituency Executives, Regional Deputy youth organiser, Papa Entsiwah, Regional Research Officer Mr Mbroh and some notable personalities of the party.

Ghanaweb