In a startling revelation that highlights the intense legal and political drama that shadowed his short tenure, the late Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi, was allegedly smuggled into Parliament hidden in the boots of vehicles to evade arrest and gain access to parliamentary proceedings.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frank Asiedu Bekoe—popularly known as “Protozoa”—during an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline program on Monday.

Protozoa recounted the harrowing experience of his late colleague, describing how Ernest Kumi’s legal troubles culminated in restrictive measures that nearly derailed his work in Parliament.

According to the Suhum MP, parliamentary security had reportedly received instructions not to allow Ernest Kumi access to the chamber due to a pending court case challenging his eligibility and electoral victory in the 2024 general elections.

Court Battle Over Parliamentary Seat

Ernest Kumi’s victory in the Akwatia constituency was a critical win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

He secured the seat with a margin of over 2,000 votes.

However, shortly after the results were declared, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed a petition challenging the legitimacy of his election.

Although full details of the legal suit were not made public at the time, sources within the NPP accused the opposition of using legal tactics to undo a legitimate electoral win.

The court case quickly evolved into a political battle, with tensions escalating over whether Ernest Kumi should be allowed to take his seat while the litigation was ongoing.

Parliamentary Access Blocked

According to Protozoa, Ernest Kumi became a target of what he described as “politically motivated” attempts to frustrate his work.

He revealed that security officials at the gates of Parliament were instructed to bar the embattled MP from entering the premises and to arrest him if he appeared.

Faced with this threat, his NPP colleagues reportedly devised unconventional means to ensure he could fulfill his parliamentary duties.

“We had to hide him in car boots and sneak him through the gates just so he could be present in the House,” Protozoa told host Kwabena Agyapong.

He further added that Kumi, under severe stress and fearing arrest, sometimes resorted to sleeping in his office in Parliament instead of returning home.

An Untimely Death Amid Legal and Emotional Turmoil

The story emerges just a week after the sudden death of Ernest Kumi, which has shocked Parliament and the NPP.

While the cause of death has not been officially linked to his political ordeal, many party insiders believe the psychological toll of his court battles contributed significantly to his declining health.

“He was a good man, a committed member of our elephant family,” Protozoa said emotionally.

“He didn’t deserve the stress he went through. The court case weighed heavily on him.”

Tributes have since poured in from across the political divide, with several lawmakers acknowledging the late MP’s dedication and the difficult circumstances under which he served.