2 hours ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has reviewed the indefinite suspension it placed on its Central Regional First Vice Chairman, Ekow Ewusi.

According to the party, the indefinite suspension has now been converted into a definite one which will run concurrently with the tenure of the current regional executives of the party.

Ekow Ewusi was suspended by the party for allegedly misconducting himself.

Speaking to Citi News, General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said the decision has been communicated to Mr. Ewusi.

“One disciplinary issue came before the National Executive Committee. They took a decision that the indefinite suspension of the First Vice Chairman of the Central Region should be committed to a definite suspension that should end at the term of his office,” he explained.

Ekow Ewusi was suspended by the NPP Central Regional Chairman, after he refused to respond to a petition accusing him of engaging in criminal acts including drug peddling, escaping from prison in the UK, as well as illegally auctioning seized excavators from mining sites.

Mr. Ekow Ewusi was at the centre of controversy following a petition filed against him by one Kraku Adum.

Adum, who reportedly served a jail term at the HMP Ford Prison in the United Kingdom for drug trafficking demanded the head of Ekow Ewusi, accusing him of being unfit to occupy the First Vice-Chair position of the elephant family in the Central Region.

In his petition, Adum called for the immediate removal of Mr. Ewusi from office.

He demanded that Mr. Ekow Ewusi be probed, prosecuted, and jailed if found culpable.

Source: citifmonline