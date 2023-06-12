22 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revised timelines for its presidential primaries and that for orphan constituencies.

By the original schedule, the party will elect its 2024 Presidential Candidate on Saturday, November 4.

But, before then, interested aspirants have up till Saturday, June 24 to pick nomination forms.

The revised timeline released on Monday, June 12 has scheduled Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6 for vetting.

Publication of the list of qualified aspirants will be on Friday, July 21 in time for balloting on Monday, July 24 ahead of the National Congress by the Special Electoral College on Saturday, August 26.

The Presidential Primaries still remains Saturday, November 4 with a possible runoff to be held on Saturday, November 11.

The revisions were agreed at an emergency Steering Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 30.

“The party regrets of any inconvenience these changes may caus all parties involved and further assures of all it’s commitment to hold free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections.”

