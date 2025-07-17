2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is facing a fresh wave of internal resistance as two of its members have filed an application at the High Court in Accra seeking an interlocutory injunction to stop the party’s upcoming Extraordinary National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 18–20, 2025 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The applicants, Shamsudeen Iddrisu and Kwadwo Boateng—both identified as card-bearing members of the NPP—are asking the court to restrain the party’s leadership from proceeding with the event, citing alleged violations of the NPP’s constitution in the planning and scheduling of the conference.

According to court documents filed on Thursday, the plaintiffs argue that the conference has not followed the due processes required under the NPP’s own constitution.

Specifically, they claim that key procedural requirements such as the holding of Constituency and Regional Annual Delegates Conferences—stipulated to precede any National Delegates Conference—have not been met.

Kwadwo Boateng, one of the plaintiffs and a member of the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, submitted a sworn affidavit highlighting several alleged breaches of internal party rules.

Among them, he cited Articles in the NPP Constitution which mandate that:

1. Every year, Constituency Annual Delegates Conferences must be held at least four weeks before the Regional level.

2. Similarly, Regional Annual Delegates Conferences must also occur at least four weeks before any National Conference.

3. The National Annual Delegates Conference is supposed to convene once a year only after the conclusion of all Regional conferences.

The affidavit included attached exhibits of Boateng’s NPP membership card and a copy of the party’s constitution to support the claims.

“The actions, conduct, structure, organisation, procedures and activities of the NPP are all governed by its Constitution,” Boateng stated in his affidavit.

“This upcoming conference has failed to adhere to the clear legal framework outlined in that document.”

The plaintiffs argue that allowing the party to proceed with the conference under the current circumstances would not only undermine internal democracy but set a dangerous precedent for unconstitutional behaviour within one of Ghana’s leading political parties.

They are therefore praying the court to issue an order to suspend the event until the final determination of the case.

This development throws another wrench into the NPP’s internal machinery as the party gears up for critical decisions ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The Extraordinary Delegates Conference was expected to ratify some constitutional amendments and formalize decisions on party structures heading into the next electoral cycle.

It remains unclear whether the party leadership will attempt to push forward with the event despite the legal challenge or consider postponing it to comply with constitutional provisions.

The High Court is yet to set a date for hearing the application.