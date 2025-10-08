49 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled a balloting exercise for Friday, October 10, 2025, to determine the positions of its presidential aspirants on the ballot paper ahead of the party’s presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.

The event will take place at the NPP headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, starting at 11:00 a.m.

In a letter dated October 7 and signed by William Yamoah, Secretary to the Presidential Elections Committee, the party congratulated all aspirants for successfully passing the vetting process and encouraged their participation in the upcoming balloting.

The letter emphasised the party’s commitment to fairness and transparency in its internal electoral processes.

The invitation to participate in the balloting was extended to all five cleared aspirants:



Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong



Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong



Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President



Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The party also requested confirmation of receipt of the invitation from all candidates and reaffirmed its readiness to address any concerns before the exercise.