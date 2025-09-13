22 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has criticised the ongoing detention of Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, calling it unnecessary and disproportionate to the alleged offence.

Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was arrested on Monday, September 8, and subsequently remanded into police custody for one week by an Accra Circuit Court to allow for further investigations.

Speaking on Eyewitness News with Sammi Wiafe on Friday, September 12, Kpebu argued that the case does not warrant continued detention, describing it as a “minor offence” for which bail should have been granted.

“This is a small offence that somebody in the position of a regional chairman is not likely to abscond. It’s a small offence. This is a case that if big people in NPP go to beg the IGP, this case can be withdrawn. Remember that just a few months ago, Christian Tetteh Yohuno was Deputy IGP during Akufo-Addo’s tenure."

He further urged senior figures within the NPP to intervene by appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, for Abronye’s release.

According to Kpebu, the IGP’s previous service under former President Akufo-Addo as Deputy IGP could open the door for a political resolution.

“You can see that he has some rapport with the NPP. If the right calibre of seniors in NPP go to beg the IGP, this case can be withdrawn. He cannot refuse if they beg. This is not a serious case that he should stay in custody for one more week; we can’t allow that to happen in the country. We’re begging IGP Yohuno,” he stated.

Abronye’s detention has sparked debate, particularly due to his high-profile role within the ruling party and the relatively vague nature of the charges, which police have described only as “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of public peace.”