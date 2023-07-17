22 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in Nkawkaw allegedly drove out Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh and his entourage over an unresolved stadium project.

According to an Adomonline.com report, Annoh-Dompreh's speech advocating for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer was abruptly cut short, leaving the hall in a state of unrest.

Despite claims of denial by NPP polling station women's organiser, Berikisu Saani, regarding physical confrontations, Annoh-Dompreh was forced to leave the venue after failing to pacify the agitated supporters.

The Nkawkaw stadium, promised by Annoh-Dompreh, remains unfinished, further intensifying the frustrations of party members.

While urging the government and constituency leaders to prioritize the completion of the stadium project before the 2024 general election, Saani emphasized the importance of securing both the seat and peace in the constituency.

Expressing disapproval of the supporters' actions, Berikisu Saani called for a more respectful approach to addressing grievances.

“No one exchanged punches at the Paris hall. On Tuesday, Bawumia’s team, headed by Annoh Dompreh, came to visit us, but there was no trading of blows. Annoh-Dompreh assured us that the Nkawkaw stadium would be built for us. After he finished addressing us, some people interrupted him and said, He should stop the lies,” NPP polling station women's organiser, Berikisu Saani, told Adomonline.com

The MP for Nkawkaw Constituency, Joseph Frimpong, assured the contractor's arrival by August 15, 2023.

Amidst the commotion, the NPP's Electoral Party Coordinator, Paul Deyen, clarified that the youth only expressed their frustration without causing any chaotic scenes.