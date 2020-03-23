2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended its Constituency Chairman for Krachi-Nchumuru in the Oti Region Mr Joseph Kwame Danso Asiam following a petition that has been filed against him, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

A letter communicating the decision signed by the Regional Secretary Joshua G. Makubu dated March 22, 2020 reads “I write to inform you that disciplinary action has been initiated see against Mr Joseph Kwame Danso Asiam over an alleged audio.

Pursuant to Article 3(7) (1-2) the regional at a meeting decided that the Chairmen steps-aside as an enquiry into the case against him is being carried out”

“In reference to 7(19) of the constitution of our party you are requested to act in the place of the constituency chairman pending the outcome of the enquiry”, the Constituency First Vice Chairman was told.

Source: mynewsgh