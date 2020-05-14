1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended a parliamentary aspirant in the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency of the North East Region citing misconduct as the basis

A letter signed by the Regional Chairman Fuseini Nurudeen and sighted by MyNewsGh.com accuses Mr Peter Wuni Baaga of making certain utterances on live radio May 12, 2020 the party described as breaches.

"This action has been necessitated by certain utterances you made during a radio program at Tizaa Fm, a local radio station based in Nalerigu in the evening of 12th May 2020. Your utterances were in breach of Article 4(7) of the NPP Constitution and the General Guidelines governing the parliamentary primaries issued by the General Secretary of the party. The Regional Chairman as well as the Regional Executive Committee are in possession of a recorded tape of the program and are compelled to initiate disciplinary action against you”, a copy of the letter intercepted by MyNewsGh.com read in part.

It also directed the aspirant who is a former DCE of the area, to cease holding himself as a member of the party until investigations of misconduct against him are completed.

Credit: Mynewsgh.com