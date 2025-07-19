1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on the cusp of one of the most comprehensive internal reforms in its recent history as over 50 proposed amendments to its constitution take centre stage at the party’s National Annual Delegates Conference, being held today, July 19, 2025, in Accra.

The reforms, which touch nearly every level of the party’s structure and electoral processes, come in the wake of the party’s worst electoral performance since 1992 in the 2024 general elections.

From the grassroots to national leadership, the amendments aim to democratize decision-making, expand participation, increase transparency, and realign the party with its founding values.

The proposals were developed over months and simplified for circulation among delegates ahead of the conference.

1. Abolishing the Special Electoral College: Democratizing Flagbearer Elections

One of the most significant proposals is the abolishment of Article 13(1)(9) of the party’s constitution, which established a Special Electoral College to shortlist presidential aspirants. Spearheaded by former National Chairman Peter Mac Manu and Director of Elections Evans Nimako, this amendment seeks to end what critics call an elitist and restrictive system.

The proposed change would allow all key party stakeholders—from polling station executives to diaspora delegates—to vote in the presidential primaries, broadening participation and minimizing the influence of money and elite control.

If passed, the new Electoral College would include National Council and Executive Committee members, constituency and regional officers, TESCON reps, MPs, MMDCEs, party elders, and external branch delegates, among others.

2. Grassroots Restructuring: Expanding the Party Base

Several proposals target restructuring at the base level. A key amendment suggests increasing the number of polling station executives from five to between 11 and 15, with the inclusion of new roles such as deputy officers and a local council of elders.

In addition, the current system of one Electoral Area Coordinator per area would be replaced by five-member committees to improve inclusivity, accountability, and operational effectiveness.

3. Youth and Women’s Representation: A Shift Towards Inclusivity

To strengthen representation for women and youth in the party, former Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson is proposing that all female delegates be allowed to vote in the election of the National Women’s Organizer, rather than just selected executives.

Additionally, a motion has been submitted to lower the age cap for members of the youth wing from 40 to 35 years, aligning the leadership structure with the demographics and aspirations of Ghana’s young electorate.

4. Nasara Wing Reform: Expanding Outreach

The Nasara Wing, the party’s primary outreach organ in Muslim and settler communities, is seeking a name change to “Nasara and Settler Organizer.” It is also pushing for formal representation at the polling station level to enhance mobilization in Zongo and rural settler areas where the NPP has traditionally struggled.

5. Financial and Administrative Reforms: Strengthening Accountability

On the financial front, the NPP-USA branch has proposed renaming the National Treasurer to “Chief Fundraising Officer” to reflect a shift in focus toward effective resource mobilization.

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles Dwamena has tabled a motion to merge campaign finance activities under a broader Finance and Fundraising Committee, aimed at improving oversight and ensuring transparency in the party’s financial operations.

6. Leveraging Experience: Reintegrating Former Officeholders

Another significant amendment proposes integrating former Members of Parliament, MMDCEs, and CEOs into the decision-making process by giving them voting rights at constituency, regional, and national levels. Proponents argue that these individuals possess valuable experience that the party must not discard.

7. Controversial Proposals: Appointments and Timelines

Some proposed amendments have sparked internal debate. Notably, one seeks to change the current method of electing the General Secretary to an appointment-based process, based on merit and competence.

The motion, supported by Kofi Obiri Yeboah, has drawn both support and resistance over concerns about transparency and centralization of power.

Another contentious proposal advocates for presidential primaries to be held ahead of all other internal contests to reduce factionalism. Detractors, however, worry it may intensify early jockeying and division.

8. Next Steps and Ratification Process

All proposed reforms are subject to debate and adoption at the conference.

However, they will not affect the upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026, unless ratified in time.

According to Planning Committee Chair and former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, “The 2026 primaries will proceed under the current constitution if amendments are not formally adopted and gazetted before then.”

A nine-member Constitution Amendment Committee has been tasked to collate, refine, and finalize recommendations. General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has called on members to engage constructively with the proposals, stressing their importance for “modernizing the party and winning back the trust of Ghanaians in 2028.”

Looking Ahead

With a politically bruised base and a party seeking redemption, the outcome of today’s conference could redefine the NPP’s trajectory.

Political analysts say the adoption or rejection of key reforms will signal whether the party has truly learned from its 2024 defeat—or is merely rearranging the furniture in a sinking ship.