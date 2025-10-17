1 hour ago

Ghana’s political landscape has taken a dramatic turn with the official launch of the United Party (UP), a new political movement led by Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Minister for Trade and Industry.

The development, analysts say, could redefine Ghana’s electoral politics and challenge the decades-long dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At a colourful ceremony held in Accra on Thursday, Mr Kyerematen described the birth of the United Party as “the dawn of a new era” and “the end of divisive two-party politics” that, in his view, has stifled Ghana’s progress for far too long.

“The UP is the people’s response to disappointment and disillusionment. Ghanaians are tired of the endless cycle of promises and excuses,” Mr Kyerematen told an enthusiastic audience made up of supporters, media practitioners, and civil society representatives. “Today, we begin a movement to unite our people, end the duopoly, and bring prosperity to every Ghanaian.”

The United Party, which received its provisional certification from the Electoral Commission on 3 October 2025, is positioning itself as a centrist political alternative — one that promises inclusivity, ethical leadership, and pragmatic economic transformation.

Observers believe the party could attract disenchanted voters, particularly among the youth and the floating electorate, who have grown increasingly vocal about unemployment and economic hardship.

Mr Kyerematen unveiled the party’s flagship economic framework, Vision 2040, also known as the Paradise Project. The plan seeks to transform Ghana into Africa’s leading economic powerhouse within fifteen years, underpinned by his Great Transformational Plan — a comprehensive blueprint centred on debt reduction, private-sector industrialisation, and sustainable development.

Reaffirming the party’s guiding principles, Mr Kyerematen emphasised that the UP stands for integrity, inclusivity, and zero tolerance for corruption. The party’s emblem, a Monarch Butterfly, symbolises transformation and resilience, while its colours — yellow, black, and white — signify Ghana’s natural wealth, the Black Star of Africa, and purity of purpose.

Interim National Chairman Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface described the rebirth of the United Party tradition as both “symbolic and historic.”

“The UP continues the legacy of integrity, service, and freedom,” he said. “We are uniting under one banner to rescue Ghana from division and restore credibility in governance.”

He further urged Ghanaians weary of the NPP-NDC rivalry to see the United Party as a credible alternative — not a protest movement, but a forward-looking force for renewal.

Interim General Secretary Yaw Buaben Asamoa echoed similar sentiments, calling the UP’s emergence “a wake-up call to the old order.” He announced the party’s intention to pursue constitutional reforms, including measures to encourage coalition governance, curb excessive partisanship, and replace the Council of State with a Second Chamber representing civil society, traditional authorities, labour, and faith-based organisations.

The event ended on a note of optimism as Mr Kyerematen declared, “The UP is not just another political party; it is a people’s movement for transformation. We will build a Ghana that works for everyone, not just a few. United we stand, divided we fall.”

With the United Party now officially in the political arena, many observers believe the NPP faces its most formidable internal challenge yet — led by one of its former most prominent figures.

Source: United Party Communication Team