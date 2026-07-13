NPP to march to EOCO today over Miracles Aboagye’s arrest

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has announced that the party will march to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Monday, July 13, to demand answers over the arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

According to him, the planned march is intended to seek clarity on the circumstances surrounding Miracles’ arrest, which the party believes is an attempt to intimidate members of the opposition.

Speaking on Channel One News on Sunday, July 12, Nana Boakye alleged that Miracles was arrested without any prior invitation or notice from EOCO regarding an investigation or any alleged wrongdoing.

He expressed concern over what he described as the increasing use of state institutions to harass political opponents, arguing that such actions undermine Ghana’s democratic principles.

“Miracles has not received any invitation from EOCO. He has not been informed of any wrongdoing. He has not been told that he is under any form of investigation,” Nana Boakye stated.

Nana Boakye stressed that the NPP supports accountability and would cooperate with any legitimate investigation involving its members but insisted that due process must be followed.

His comments follow a Facebook post by the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, who alleged that Dennis Miracles Aboagye was arrested by EOCO officers with the assistance of Immigration officials at the Accra International Airport.

According to the post, Miracles’ lawyers have since been denied access to him, his whereabouts remain unknown, and no charges have been filed against him.

At the time of publication, EOCO had not publicly commented on the arrest or responded to the allegations made by the NPP.