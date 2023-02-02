2 hours ago

The National Executive Committee and the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party, (NPP) will today meet to set a date for the party’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.

The meeting will also announce a date for the opening of nomination for both elections.

The much-anticipated meeting was postponed from January 31st to today following the absence of many of the Council members.

Reports attributed to the Council said the party has set November 2023 to elect its presidential candidate, January 2024 to elect parliamentary candidates for constituencies with sitting NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) and April 2024 for constituencies without sitting NPP MPs.

But in a statement, the NPP said timelines in the above were not accurate and dates were yet to be concluded.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has declared his intention to contest the flagbearership slot and lead the NPP. He will contest former Agriculture Minister, Dr Akoto Afriyie and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko who have all declared their intention to contest.

On Wednesday, February 1, a former Member of Parliament for the Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh formally announced his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race when nominations are opened.

The former legislator said preliminary research conducted by his team coupled with consultation and advice from some elders of the party, psyched himself to bring on board his professional knowledge and values to retain political power.

Source: citifmonline