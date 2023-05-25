28 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its decision to open nominations for its presidential primaries on Friday, May 26.

The decision was taken at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The nomination process will end on June 26.

Flagbearer aspirants are expected to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.

For Immediate Release

May 25, 2023

NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY (NPP) OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), at its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023, approved the timelines for holding the party’s presidential primaries as follows:

Opening of Nominations- Friday, May 26, 2023

Closing of Nominations – Saturday, June 24, 2023

Special Electoral College Elections (if any) – Saturday, August 26, 2023

National Congress – Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Pursuant to the National Council timelines, the Party hereby announces, the opening of nomination for the presidential primary election. Nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday).

Consequently, an Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50, 000.00) only, through a Banker’s Draft issued to the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA as payee.

The Party is determined to hold a free, fair, transparent and a peaceful presidential primary election, and urges all stakeholders to help make this a reality.

Thank you.

JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG

GENERAL SECRETARY

Source: citifmonline