2 hours ago

The Union of Okada Riders of the Greater Accra Region has stated that it was the NPP Government that paved way for the Okada business to operate after former president John Mahama passed a law to make it illegal.

Reacting to Mahama’s intention to legalize Okada business in the country when re-elected, the riders emphasized that it was the NPP that brought hope to the youth as several of them can now make ends meet out of the business.

“It was the NPP Government after assuming the mantle of running the affairs of state that allowed the Okada business to after they discovered that the Okada business was good to ensure the boosting of the economy. Hon. Moses Abor, The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the Ruling NPP started engaging Road Safety Commission to ensure proper orientation on the use of the motorcycles in accordance with road safety regulations. He ensured that we formed a union to coordinate our activities,” They wrote in a press statement.

According to them, they can never forget a period in time under the Mahama-led administration where they were stopped from doing the only work that puts food on their table.

“We don’t have a short memory as Ghanaians that it was during the tenure of the NDC administration under the leadership of ex-President John Mahama, that cabinet sent the regulations, 2012(LI 2180) to parliament. We are very much amazed at the audacity of the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama for his recent pledge to ensure the legalization of OKADA Transport Business to the extent that the NDC campaign machinery is considering capturing in their 2020 manifesto,” they indicated.

They also described former President Mahama’s intention to legalize okada as a means to desperately regain power.

Ghanaweb