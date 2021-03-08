3 hours ago

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been warned over needless Bawumia,Alan rivalry.

Mr. Charles Taliug Ndanbon, who is a party in the Upper East Region believes it subtle rivalry being stoked will bring about needless tensions within the party when there is a lot of grounds work to be done in strategically positioning the NPP for the 2024 polls.

“I have realized that some people are busily campaigning for these people; the people have not even announced their interest in becoming the flagbearer," a former Nabdam Constituency Executive said.

"What we need at this moment is peace in the NPP so that the government led by Nana Akufo-Addo can also have the peace of mind to work. The way people have started, I will not be surprised if we start seeing divisions even at the grassroots.

"I will suggest that we all concentrate and play any role that we have been assigned in the NPP. President has not even finished with his appointments. I want all the people doing that to stop igniting rivalry at this early stage. It will not help the party.”

Few days after the president Nana Akufo Addo won his 2nd and final term in the 2020 general election, there has been a gradually rising call for Vice President Bawumia to be the NPP sure bet for the 2024 election, a campaign being countered by those who believe the ticket should given to Trade Minister John Alan Kyeremanteng

But Ndanbon does not believe the timing is right for such campaign to rise.

He insists that it is early days for members of the party who are bent on catching the eyes of the two gentlemen to engage in what he described as eye service that has the potential of disintegrating the front of the elephant family

“Can you imagine this? The party has not even finished with Constituency, Regional and National elections to even select the delegates for the flagbearer election and we are here busily working hard on something that could separate these two men and the followers. If they are not able to work together, the party will suffer and the country may not even benefit muc from them.”