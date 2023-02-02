1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that the only way his party can be assured of winning power for an unprecedented third successive term is by making him its candidate for the 2024 elections.

According to him, the NPP will struggle to win the 2024 presidential elections if he is not the substantive flagbearer of the party.

“We have two years to make a difference in society in terms of development. If were are able to do it I think Ghanaians will give us another chance.

“But you know with, me we will break the 8… without Ken Agyapong well it will be tough,” he said during a Good Evening Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

“With Ken Agyapong as the number one on the ticket, we will break the 8,” Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, stressed.

The MP for Assin Central is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and ex- Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh for the flagbearership position of the NPP.

Watch the interview below: