Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed strong confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will reclaim power in the 2028 general elections, drawing on the legacy of governance under his leadership and that of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new Bantama Constituency office of the NPP on Friday, September 19, Akufo-Addo highlighted the significant achievements of the party during both his and Kufuor’s presidencies, describing them as a solid foundation for the party's political revival.

“The work the NPP did during my time and during former President Kufuor’s time is enormous, and it is that legacy we will build on to win back power in 2028,” the former president said.

He also expressed concern over the current state of the country under the Mahama-led administration, urging NPP members to stay united and focused on the journey ahead.

“We have all seen what is happening — you’ve all seen it. Things are not going well. But when we unite and do things right, I know that, with God’s help, we will reclaim power in 2028,” he said.