5 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh is predicting a landslide victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the June 27th by-election in the Assin North constituency.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh says the seat which was once held by the NPP will return to the party after the election.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Nsawam-Adoakyiri MP said the NPP will come out victorious.

“We have our strategy, and they have theirs and let’s see at the end of the day what happens. They even said they were going to win Kumawu, but we all know what happened.

“We have read all the polls, we are guided, we are mindful, and we are moving in a direction that will put our strategy spot on, so I am very happy they are feeling they will win.”

Source: citifmonline