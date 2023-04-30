4 hours ago

The former Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei North constituency, Fuseini Issah, says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will take a cue from the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) report in order to retain the seat of government in the 2024 polls.

The EIU in its latest report released on Friday, April 28, 2023, predicted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is likely to win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana in the 2024 polls.

“The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority,” EIU noted.

The Unit cited poor governance and economic hardship as being, largely, the deciding factors for the expected voting patterns.

Speaking on thes news analysis programme, hosted by Selorm Adoono, Fuseini Issah argued that a government under an NPP is far better than that of the NDC adding that they will work hard to be retained.

“For us [NPP] we are going to take it [EIU report] as they have presented. We are going to take lessons from it, where we think that we are falling short, we are going to work harder. Ghanaians will attest to the fact that a government under the NPP is always much better,” the former legislator said.

He observed that incumbent governments around the world including the Government of Ghana have become unpopular due to the global economic crisis.

The former MP assured that Ghanaians will soon reap the benefits of the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) which now seems like a bitter pill.

“EIU is being consistent in the last couple of years of elections. Their predictions and reports have had far-reaching outcomes when it comes to elections in Ghana. I think that incumbent governments around the world are not too popular given where the global economy is. No incumbent government now expects to be popular to easily win an election. Things will have to happen for an incumbent government to be able to retain power. Thankfully, in our context, they say elections are won even before elections come up. But we have some months to elections things might change”.

He added “We know that we have been through some quite challenging times. They mentioned that the DDEP may cause the NPP government some disaffection, which should be expected. But on the reverse, when we start having the positives or reaping the benefits of the bitter exercise that we have gone through. I’m sure that Ghanaians will be the first to attest to the fact that this was us taking chloroquine to be able to cure the malaria we had. Until we breakf those vicious cycles and structures we cannot make a headway”.

He said the NPP’s presidential candidate will floor former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

“We know former President Mahama, he’s no stranger to us, he had the opportunity to be in the helm of affairs and performed abysmally. He brought the economy to its knees even when there was no global crisis. Ghanaians had to endure Dumsor for 3 to 4 years under his tenure,” Fuseini Issah said.

Source: citifmonline