2 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reaffirmed the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) commitment to completing the Agenda 111 health infrastructure project should the party be re-elected.

The ambitious initiative, launched under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, aims to construct district hospitals in underserved areas across the country. Each facility is designed to house 100 beds and include residential accommodation for medical staff.

Speaking to constituency executives and former party officials in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, October 1, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the project's significance and the NPP’s dedication to expanding healthcare access.

“Many of the hospitals had reached advanced stages of construction by the close of 2024, but progress has stalled. The NPP remains committed to delivering Agenda 111 to expand access to quality healthcare across the country,” he said.

Agenda 111 is considered one of the largest healthcare infrastructure projects in Ghana’s recent history, aimed at bridging critical gaps in healthcare access, especially in rural and underserved communities.