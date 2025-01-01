2 years ago

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), has said that the party will force a reshuffle of non-performing ministers and other appointments of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the party is currently undertaking a review of the performance of the various appointees of the president and will discuss it with Akufo-Addo after it is completed.

Speaking at a TESCON event in Kumasi, JFK added that the NPP will do everything to ensure that it is in pole position to win the 2024 elections.

"The NPP worked so hard in 2016 for us to win the elections and, therefore, will also work so hard to win in 2024. But at this point, if ministers, CEOs (Chief Executive Officers), or MCEs (Municipal Chief Executives) are not reshuffled for poor performance, we will reshuffle them ourselves.

"… the national party, I must tell you on our own, is doing an evaluation assessment of government appointees. And once we are done with the assessment evaluation, we shall discuss it with His Excellency, the President.

"After this, we will move to the next level," he said in Twi.

The NPP General Secretary also reminded the appointees of the president that they are in their positions because the party won the elections.

He, therefore, urged all the appointees of Akufo-Addo to ensure that they are loyal to the NPP as it works to win the 2024 elections.

Watch the remarks of JFK in the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb