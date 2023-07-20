3 hours ago

The Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene, Nana Kwame Mensah-Bonsu, has said that former President John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 presidential elections.

According to him, Ghanaians, particularly the people of the Ashanti Region, have realised that Mahama, who is the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a better manager of the economy and they would vote for him.

The sub-Chief of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, added that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would lose the election even if they make the Lord and saviour of Christians, Jesus Christ, their candidate because of the poor performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“I know that Mahama has won the elections. Even if the NPP bring Jesus Christ, they would lose the election. I telling you the fact.

“Because things have gone bad and they are getting worse. A good thing speaks for itself,” the traditional ruler said in Twi in a viral video shared by journalist KB Nkansah.

He also urged the NDC presidential candidate to make someone from the Ashanti Region his running mate for the 2024 elections.

“If God willing that former president is going to choose a new vice president, I suggest that he picks someone from the Ashanti Region

"… if he is going to choose from the Ashanti land, I recommend to him my own brother, Oppong Akwasi Fosu,” he added.

Watch a video of the sub chief's remarks in the video below: