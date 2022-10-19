5 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asserted that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2024 elections in what it has christened as ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda.

He said the victory will shock naysayers who doubt the ability of the party to achieve such a feat in the pending election.

Speaking at the launch and rollout of NPP membership cards at Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi yesterday October 18, President Akufo-Addo stated that the governing party has over the years assumed governance and managed to salvage the country from bad management which has often led it into crisis.

He touted that the NPP remains the only party that prudently manages the economy of the country stressing that it is capable of navigating through the global crisis currently confronting the world and placing the economy on a path of progress.

“It is only the NPP that is able to lift the country out of crisis whenever it is confronted with one. When Kufuor became president, the country was in HIPC status. Through his good policies, we emerged out of it and our finances were better.

“When we came to power in 2017, we were under an IMF programme but because of good policies, we exited it and placed the country on the path of progress. Everything was going on well until Covid struck. Naysayers thought we couldn’t manage it but with courage, we did manage it well.

“It is only the NPP that can solve the latest problem which is the global economic crisis which has messed up our finances,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He urged all and sundry present to join the NPP to add up their numbers and make it a formidable force to reckon with going into the 2024 elections.

He said the party was poised to take the country out of the economic doldrums and rallied the citizenry to remain behind the government and the party together with its national executives as it soldiers on to achieve victory in 2024.

“I am saying to you today, join the New Patriotic Party. If you are not part, come and join to make us more. But the problems we have in Ghana today, we will solve these problems and put our economy back on strong wings [sic]. There is no party which can solve it besides the NPP. We will do it. We will do it for it to shock them

“I plead with you to stand behind the party and it’s national executives. Stand firmly behind the Akufo-Addo-led government. We are going to go on to victory in 2024. They said we can’t do it. It will shock them,” a charged President Akufo-Addo said amid loud cheers from NPP supporters present at the event.

The governing NPP is looking at securing a third consecutive term in office under the Fourth Republic in what it terms as ‘break the 8’.

Meanwhile, the NDC has vowed to wrestle power from the NPP stressing that they have been bad managers of the economy.

Source: Ghanaweb