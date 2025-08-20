1 hour ago

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, says the party will adopt lawful measures to safeguard its members during the upcoming Akwatia by-election on Tuesday, September 2.

His comments follow the NPP’s call on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute those involved in the recent violence during the Ablekuma North election rerun, before the Akwatia polls take place.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Tuesday, August 19, Nana Boakye said recent attacks on party supporters have compelled the NPP to consider internal security arrangements, but stressed that these measures will remain within the bounds of the law.

“We have said that it is important that we protect ourselves. Self-protection is well defined within the remit of the law. We are not going to deploy any thugs. We are not going to deploy any vigilantes. No, but what we have said is that we are going to protect ourselves. I am not sure that is a crime.

“We will protect ourselves. All that we are saying is that the protection will not be unlawful. The protection will not infringe on any laws whatsoever. It will not be an act of illegality,” he stated.

Nana B reiterated that the NPP is committed to peace and will not engage in any illegal activity during the by-election.