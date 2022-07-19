3 hours ago

Political analyst, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, has said that has berated Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover for saying that he will not work with the New Patriotic Party’s National Organiser-elect, Henry Nana Boakye, after losing to him.

According to him, the statement by Titus-Glover was necessary and it affects the party’s unity which will be needed for a win in the next election, myjoyonline.com reports.

Dr. Asante, however, indicated that NPP will succeed without Titus-Glover because “it is bigger and stronger than him [Titus Glover].”

“I think people must know that in a democracy it is a contest, and definitely one person will win and when you lose you have to accept defeat and abide by the rules of the game.

“And you’re prepared to work with the party to gain power, the ultimate gain of any political party is to win power and form the next government,” the political analyst is quoted to have said in an interview on Joy FM.

The defeated National Organiser hopeful, Titus-Glover, indicated that he will reject any offer from National Organiser elect, Henry Nana Boakye, to work with him.

Titus-Glover further said that, even though he is willing to work for the party to win the next election, he will not work under Nana Boakye, who is widely known as Nana B.

“I won 13 out of the 16 regions. I’m a big force in the party, and nobody can underrate me… I can’t work under Nana B, sorry, but I will work for the party, I am a son of the party,” he said in an interview on Adom FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.

Titus-Glover, with the 13 regions he won, polled 2,274 against Nana Boakye’s 2,870 of the total votes cast. Other contenders like Bright Essilfie Kumi got 137 votes, Eric Amoako Twum, 185, Nana Owusu Fordjour 44 and Seth Adu-Adjei 44 votes.