2 hours ago

Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah has stated that his party is poised at winning the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections despite the economic hurdles confronting the country.

Mr. Owusu Bempah expressed optimism that the government, under President Akufo-Addo, will tackle the economic challenges that have arisen as a result of exogenous factors including the Russia-Ukraine war and the outbreak of Covid-19.

Prior to the emergence of these factors, he said, Ghana was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world due to the prudent measures of President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, February 15, Mr. Bempah said “during the Mahama administration, Ghana’s economy was running at a 3 percent growth rate. Under the NPP, before Covid, it was doing 8 percent, that tells you we managed the economy better than the NDC.”

He added that the “NPP has been able to captain the country through the storm even though there are challenges. One can imagine if Mahama and his NDC were leading this country Ghanaians by now will be wallowing in abject poverty, people wouldn’t be able to afford three square meals a day”.

“There will be total darkness because of dumsor, joblessness will be the order of the day, and the youth will be perplexed if Mahama had been the leader of this country at this time. Despite all the challenges now, school children are going to school for free, and road networks are being built across the country.”

“If it had happened during the Mahama era you wouldn’t see all of these, they will blame it on the challenge. But we believe that as a political party before the 2024 elections, these challenges shall pass and NPP will come out united to win the elections and break the 8.

“The NDC, John Mahama as an alternative is empty. They have been there before when there was no crisis, we saw what they did, and they have nothing better to offer.”

Source: citifmonline