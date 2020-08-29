4 hours ago

It was a spectacle when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organiser for the Effiduase Asokore constituency in the Ashanti Region prevented the DCE from standing close to the MP during an event on Friday, August 8, 2020.

The NPP MP for the area, Dr Ayew Afriyie, was launching his 2020 elections campaign to secure the highest votes in all the 90 districts of the constituency.

While the event was ongoing, NPP Women’s Organiser for the constituency, Patience Tiwaa Aning, sacked the DCE, Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo, from the side of the MP, who was then addressing a crowd of party supporters.

Party members present at the event explained that Madam Marfo was sacked from the side of the MP because she has been embroiled in various acts of misconduct against the party.

Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo has been accused of meddling in the school feeding programme in her district in a way that gives a bad name for the governing NPP.

She has also been accused of keeping items meant for party agents during the registration exercise and neglecting the Women’s Wing of the party, although she is the immediate past Women’s Organiser.

“The good people of Effiduase Asokore constituency see her as a disaster and shouldn't be added to the constituency campaign team,” a party supporter told GhanaWeb.

Earlier on Friday, Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo was also accused of breaching some procurement rules and awarding some sham contracts, by the Assembly Member for the area.

Atta Duruye Ernest told NEAT FM’s political show, ‘The Torch Light’ that their DCE must be investigated by government.

“Her activities are questionable,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.

Ghanaweb