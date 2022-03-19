2 hours ago

NPP Deputy National Communications Director, Kamal-Deen Abdullai, has bemoaned the internal politics going on in the New Patriotic Party, particularly some disorders resulting from the party's polling station elections.

Some constituencies where the elections are being held have erupted in confusion and violence as some members and supporters of the party complain about the misconduct of their party executives regarding the party forms and album among other issues.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning programme 'Kokrokoo', the Deputy Communications Director was ashamed of the turn of events in the party.

To him, the youth in the party should arise and ''fight'' the selfish interest of the executives or any person within the NPP whose actions is jeopardizing the fortunes of the party.

He noted that the youth are the future custodians of the NPP, therefore charged them to first discipline themselves by following the tenets of the party and also prevent any person from destroying it, although not without violence but rather using the appropriate forum to address all issues.

''We should learn. The Danquah Busia club they formed in 1991/92 and rose with it to NPP, that spirit behind it is so stronger than an individual selfish interest and I think we are going to fight it and make the right thing will be done, insha Allah! But they are not bigger than God. You can do whatever you do but Allah says it is you, nobody and I mean nobody can say no!!'', he exclaimed.

''I think we the young people are the next custodians of the party. If we don't take care, that selfishness, that greed will kill this party," he added.