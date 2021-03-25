3 hours ago

Daboya-Mankarigu constituency Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah Region, Mr Ibrahim Al-Amin, risked being expelled from the party over constitutional violations among other acts.

Mr Ibrahim Al-Amin who faces eight strong charges including falsification of reports, accounts or express claims or other fraudulent conduct seen over 400 gathered signatures from members of various youth groups in the area for his suspension and subsequent expulsion from the party.

Members of the group calling themselves group the Coalition of New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the petition copied to executives of the party, reveal that the petition is in line with article 4, 3(1) of the party’s constitution.

The petition reads in part “We write to formerly and officially file a petition against the above mentioned party official, we are however enjoined and emboldened by the NPP in ARTICLE 4, 3(1) which states, “The Constituency Disciplinary Committee shall have the jurisdiction in all matters affecting discipline within the constituency organization”.

We the youth of the constituency have taken notice and attention drawn to a falsified and illegal press conference been put together and addressed by the constituency youth organizer in our name.

The press conference among other unprintable and irresponsible conduct seeks to declare our disapproval for the reappointment of Hon Adam Eliasu alias Red Bawa as DCE for a second term.

We condemn the act in the strongest term, we the youth at no point either by our actions or inactions stood against the reappointment of Hon Adam Eliasu. As a matter of fact we had a fruitful and appealing campaign message as a youth due to the developmental deliverables of the DCE, his conduct as a public official, sense of judgement and general leadership qualities. The youth organizer is on his own selfish and parochial agenda, we have nothing to do with it.