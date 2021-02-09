1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Organiser for the Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region, Lawrence Agengre, has been suspended.

His suspension comes on the back of allegations of diverting resources during the 2020 election at some three polling stations at the Konongo East area.

The suspension was announced in a statement signed by the Regional Secretary, Cletus Innocent Ayambire.

Mr Agengre, with immediate effect, has been directed to hand over all party property in his possession to the constituency Chairman.

Read the statement below: