16 hours ago

In a vibrant display of solidarity, hundreds of youth organisers from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday, August 13, converged at the party’s national headquarters in Accra to pick up presidential nomination forms for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The group, made up of constituency and regional youth organisers from across the country, arrived dressed in coordinated NPP-branded attire, singing patriotic songs and chanting party slogans as they marched into the premises.

Speaking to the media, Isaac Obeng, one of the organisers, described the move as both a celebration of youth activism and a defining political moment.

“Yesterday was International Youth Day, and as youth organisers and deputies from various constituencies, we believe we cannot remain idle in our constituencies without marking this remarkable day,” he said.

Obeng explained that their action was more than ceremonial and was a direct show of support for Dr. Bawumia’s presidential ambitions.

“We are here today to pick the form for our incoming president, Insha Allah, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia. We believe this is a gift to him.”

He highlighted the unity and energy within the party’s youth base, noting the wide regional representation present at the event.

“You can see here representatives of youth organisers from various constituencies who have come to pick this form, and from here we will move to his residence, his campaign office, where we will officially present the forms to him,” he noted.

Obeng expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and vision, suggesting that the moment could mark a turning point for the nation.

“We know that, Insha Allah, this day is the day Ghana’s destiny will be rewritten. What the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has done and continues to do shows that the things Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia accomplished as Vice President are exactly what our country needs.”