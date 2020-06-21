3 hours ago

The current state of the party's office in the Wulensi constituency

Some angry youth in the Wulensi constituency believed to be supporters of Haruna Abdulai, a failed aspirant in the just ended parliamentary primary have vandalised the party office amidst burning of lorry tires and chanting of war songs.

Information available to 3news.com indicates the youth are protesting results of Saturday’s NPP parliamentary primaries in the area, citing irregularities as the basis.

A mobile phone video of the incident showed the youth disputing the results of the primary in which the incumbent Member of Parliament, Thomas Donkor Ogajah secured 212 votes to beat his lone contender, Alhaji Haruna Abdulai who polled 210 votes.

Speaking in Dagbani, the youth asked Ogajah who won with only two votes, to ‘move to his hometown’.

Some of the aggrieved youth claimed some two delegates who are deceased eventually managed to cast their votes in the election; something they say raises questions about the credibility of the polls hence their action to demand justice.

They added the NPP as a party will not win the 2020 general elections in the constituency with the incumbent as the parliamentary candidate.

The party is yet to make any official statement.

No arrest has since been made.

On Saturday, June 20, the New patriotic party held its parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs across the country.

In the Northern Region, the NPP has 9 out of 18 constituencies.

Five constituencies; Wulensi, Yendi, Saboba, Tolon and Nanton took part in the primaries while four; Gusheigu, Kpandai, Bimbilla and Savelugu went unopposed.

Two of the sitting Members of Parliament Charles Bintin of Saboba and Alhaji Wahab Suhuyini of Tolon lost their bid to contest as parliamentary candidates in the 2020 general elections.