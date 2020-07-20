23 minutes ago

The National Youth Wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in collaboration with the Wonoo Youth Association in the Ashanti Region, is organizing a candlelight vigil for the late Forestry Commission boss, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, affectionately called, Sir John.

The after sunset assembly is aimed at showing their love and respect for the late NPP stalwart ahead of his One-Week celebration which comes off this Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

The event will start off at 7 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabere East District of the Ashanti Region.

Confirming the event to Ghana Guardian, NPP activist and a member of the Wonoo Youth Association, Mr. Aboagye Heins, said: "We'll start at 7 pm and end at 8 pm at the Wonoo Seventh Day Adventist Church".

In respect of the COVID-19 protocols, he strongly indicated that there will be only 100 participants in the church room and that anyone attending the vigil should not come to the venue without their nose masks.

"In fact, all the necessary protocols shall strictly be observed. Only 1oo people will enter the SDA church, after the first 100, we'll arrange the rest in groups of 100 so please don't come to the venue without wearing a nose mask", he told Nana Yaw Prekoh in a telephone interview.

Mr. Aboagye also indicated there will be police officers at the event to protect the people as according to him, President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be in the township few hours after the vigil.

"The President will be attending Sir John's One-Week observation so there'll be heavy security at the candlelight vigil to maintain order", he disclosed.

The event vigil, Heins Aboagye says will also live on Facebook via NPP Youth Forum page.

Sir John, passed away Wednesday, July 1, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the capital, Accra, after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.