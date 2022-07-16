4 hours ago

A National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Asamoah Boateng popularly known as Asabee has accused his competitor, Stephen Ayensu Ntim of vote-buying.

The two are considered the top runners in the race to replace the outgoing chairman, Freddie Blay.

But hours to the commencement of the polls, Stephen Asamoah Boateng says he has evidence that his competitor is giving out money for votes.

“[It is untrue that the other Stephen is going to win]. He is buying the votes. I got the message from a known person. I have the message. He sent GH¢500 and added another GH¢500,” he alleged.

Delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party are currently at the Accra Sports stadium to elect national executives for the party.

Source: citifmonline