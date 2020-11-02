5 hours ago

The campaign of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been described as an uninspiring by the Deputy General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo and his team for the 2020 general election has no message to convince Ghanaians to retain them in power.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the Deputy Chief Scribe of the NDC said his remarks are premised on the recent Greater Accra campaign tour of the NPP where the people of Kpone Katamanso allegedly hooted at him for commissioning “coal pot” as a project.

“I can’t believe that the President boldly stated that the people of Kpone don’t vote for the NPP and that is why he has not done anything for them…then a lot of development will not take place in almost every part of the country because only two regions out of 16 have been voting for the NPP; thus, 14 regions don’t deserve any development. Is that what he is telling them?"

“The NPP doesn’t have any message in this year’s election and that is why the people of Kpone hooted at him when the President went to commission a project…what happened to President Akufo-Addo at Kpone is an indication that he has been rejected by the people and that is why he was hooted at”, he assumed.

The NDC Deputy General Secretary believed the Kpone incident is a testament that Ghanaians are indeed fed-up with the Akufo-Addo administration, especially juxtaposing the amount of monies the latter's government has borrowed with virtually nothing to show for it in terms of infrastructure.

“......indeed they consider the president as block-headed, and someone who doesn't know the work of his office....For instance, only a few people have been following President Akufo-Addo on his campaign tours... unless they bussed people, they have no activists on the campaign trail...the people are angry and will not show up to support the NPP campaign. Just take a look at the Greater Accra tour and see the images circulating on various social media platforms and you will know that the campaign is very uninspiring and the NPP members themselves are disappointed”, he asserted.

Peace FM