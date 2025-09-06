3 hours ago

Bernard Bediako Baidoo, Member of Parliament-elect for Akwatia, attributes the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) loss in this week’s by-election to the party’s decision to impose their candidate, Solomon Kwame Asumadu, sidelining other aspirants such as former MP Ama Sey and fostering division within the party.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Mr. Bediako criticised the NPP for bypassing primaries, denying others a fair contest.

He accused the NPP of running a campaign focused on Ernest Kumi's legacy, rather than addressing pressing local concerns:

“In my opinion, the imposition of their candidate did not help them. They did not conduct primaries, which denied others the chance to contest. Their campaign focused on the late Ernest Kumi, while the people of Akwatia wanted solutions to pressing issues.”

By contrast, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) — Mr. Bediako’s party — managed to resolve internal disputes and present a more united front to voters.

The by-election on September 2, 2025, was triggered by the sudden death of Ernest Kumi, the incumbent NPP MP for Akwatia who passed away in July.

With the seat vacant, the election quickly became a high-stakes contest for both parties.

In the results, Bernard Bediako Baidoo claimed victory, polling 18,199 votes (54.3%). His closest rival, Solomon Kwame Asumadu (NPP), received 15,235 votes, while Owusu Patrick (Liberal Party of Ghana) trailed with 82 votes.

Bernard Bediako Baidoo is a lawyer by profession and former regional secretary for the NDC.

He served on the legal team that challenged the Akwatia results from the 2024 General Election.

Following the death of Ernest Kumi in July 2025, Baidoo seized the opportunity at the by-election.

His win not only flipped the seat back to the NDC but also boosted the party’s parliamentary strength amid its broader electoral strategy.